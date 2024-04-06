New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu has yet to see action on the field in the 2024 MLB season due to a lower-body injury. LeMahieu was supposed to play in right in the very first game of the campaign with New York, but he was diagnosed with a nondisplaced fracture in his right foot injury that he suffered mid-March.
However, it appears that he is getting closer and closer to returning to the field. In fact, he is already doing batting practice and field work, according to an update on LeMahieu's progress provided by the official website of Major League Baseball.
“LeMahieu took onfield batting practice at Yankee Stadium on April 5 and said that he was encouraged by his progress. LeMahieu has also been fielding ground balls hit directly at him, which he began on April 1, and he has been running with approximately 90 percent effort.”
“I’m pretty close to being ready,” LeMahieu shared on April 6 “I’m not ready to go, but I’m ready to play baseball. Making progress,” the veteran infielder added.
While there is no definite date set for LeMahieu's return, he is expected to be back either before the end of April or in May. He is to be reimaged on April 12, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who also said that a stint in the Minor League for rehab for the vet will be needed.
The Yankees also have another third baseman on the 10-day injured list in Oswald Peraza, though, they have Jon Berti and Oswaldo Cabrera healthy. Cabrera has been serving as the starting third baseman for the Yankees while LeMahieu is out. So far, Cabrera is doing a fine job with his bat, as he's batting .346/.393/.615 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and two walks in his first seven games this season (26 at-bats).
DJ LeMahieu's Yankees career
LeMahieu joined the Yankees in 2019 when he signed a two-year contract with New York worth $24 million. He impressed right in his first year in pinstripes, as he slashed .327/.375/.518 and hit 26 home runs, drove 102 RBIs, and had 46 walks while posting a 136 OPS+ and earning an All-Star nod. LeMahieu also posted great numbers in the shortened 2020 campaign, batting .364/.421/.590 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs along with a 178 OPS+.
LeMahieu hasn't been as good since, as from 2021 to 2023, he posted a .258/.345/.375 with a .720 OPS and 101 OPS+ across 411 games. Still, the Yankees are hoping that the 35-year-old LeMahieu can recapture the form he flashed during his early seasons with the Yankees once he returns and clears the rusts.
LeMahieu is now playing on a six-year deal worth $18.9 million he inked with New York in 2021.
New York off to a hot start in the 2024 MLB season
Even without LeMahieu, the Yankees have managed to win a bunch of games to start the season. At the time of this writing, they are atop the American League East division standings with a 6-2 record.
The Yankees have been quite the road warriors this season thus far, having won all six games in enemy territories. New York kicked off their season with a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros before winning two of three games in the series against the reigning National League champions Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Yankees are currently in a three-game series at home versus the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat New York in the first leg of that set on Friday, 3-0.