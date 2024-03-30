DJ LeMahieu was placed on the injured list before Opening Day, but his timetable was uncertain. Aaron Boone provided a concerning update on the Yankees infielder Saturday, however. Boone revealed that LeMahieu suffered a non-displaced bone fracture and will be re-imaged in two weeks, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
The update was revealed before New York's game against the Houston Astros on Saturday. LeMahieu and ace Gerrit Cole, who are both battling injuries, have obviously been missed. With that being said, the Yankees entered Saturday's affair having won the first two games of their opening series in Houston.
Regardless, New York is hopeful to have LeMahieu return as soon as possible.
LeMahieu's injury status
It still is not clear when LeMahieu will return. All we know is that a fresh update will surface in around two weeks. That update should provide important information and could reveal LeMahieu's official timetable.
For now, New York will continue leaning on other infielders amid LeMahieu's absence.
LeMahieu appeared in 136 games during the 2023 season and slashed .243/.327/.390/.718. He added 15 home runs and 22 doubles. LeMahieu may not be the same player who won two batting titles and made three All-Star teams earlier in his career, but he's still a valuable veteran.
He's a respectable right-handed bat who can drive the ball to all parts of the field. LeMahieu is also versatile. He can play second, first, or third base if necessary.
In the end, New York is surely hopeful that LeMahieu will be able to play a big role for the ball club in 2024.
Yankees hot start to 2024 season
Expectations weren't especially high for the Yankees amid their injury concerns heading into this road series with the Astros. Yet, the Juan Soto effect has been impossible to deny, and New York is off to a 2-0 start in 2024.
The Yankees narrowly earned a victory on Opening Day, winning 5-4. A Juan Soto throw from the outfield to record an out at the plate saved the game.
The second game of the season was not quite as exciting. New York cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Astros. Carlos Rodon surrendered just one run over 4.1 innings of work and the bullpen took care of the rest.
Soto went 3-4 at the plate to lead the offense. He added a walk and an RBI.
This Yankees ball club is clearly feeling confident at the moment. It will be intriguing to see if they can carry their momentum into Saturday's affair. The Astros, who have the second most regular season victories in baseball since 2016, will not go down without a fight.
As for DJ LeMahieu and Gerrit Cole, we will continue to monitor and provide Yankees injury updates as they are made available.