The American League East rivals Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees will finish their series with the rubber match at Yankee Stadium. The Blue Jays won the first meeting on Friday afternoon, with Yusei Kikuchi outduelling Marcus Stroman for the 3-0 victory. The Blue Jays split a four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays to start the season, but then lost two of three in Houston thanks to a historically bad offensive performance. The Yankees are rolling along thanks to their acquisition of Juan Soto. They swept a four-game series in Houston and won two of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Bowden Francis will get the ball for the Blue Jays to close the series. He didn't fare well in his first start, allowing ten hits, seven earned runs, and three home runs against the Astros. He did show some of the stuff that landed him a spot in the opening-day rotation, tallying seven strikeouts. The Blue Jays will finally head home to a newly-renovated Rogers Centre following this game, facing the Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, and another set with the Yankees in a three-series home stand.
Luis Gill will be the opposing starter, and his season started a lot better than the previously-mentioned Francis. Gill went 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out six. The Yankees have one more series at Yankee Stadium against the struggling Miami Marlins before heading to Cleveland and Toronto.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline: +120
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 8.5 (-108)
Under: 8.5 (-112)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees
Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT
TV: Sportsnet, YES
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays offense is struggling to begin the season, but they have plenty of firepower to turn things around. Justin Turner, Davis Schneider, and Ernie Clement are carrying the offense. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, and George Springer emerging from their early season slumps could spell trouble for the rest of the American League East.
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
It feels like the Blue Jays trip to Houston couldn't have gone worse, but they did manage to win one of their games miraculously. They were no-hit in the series opener and were down to their final out in the second game before Davis Schneider hit a two-run go-ahead home run to win the game 2-1. They followed that up with a one-hit effort in the series finale. The Jays scored runs in one of 27 innings and managed only nine hits. The Jays won the first game of this series 3-0, but it took some wild pitches in the eighth inning to get the final two runs across. If the Yankees can get some runs on the board, it's hard to see Toronto being able to keep up.
This brings us to the Yankees' chances of scoring runs in this game. Bowden Francis was dreadful in his first start, allowing ten hits and three home runs. The Yankees offense has some thunder at the top of their lineup, and it wouldn't shock anyone if they got to Francis early on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Judge or Juan Soto to hit a home run in this matchup is also a good bet.
Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick
The Blue Jays offense will eventually turn it around, but they haven't shown enough to say it will happen in this game. The Yankees could mash against Bowden Francis, and we expect them to run away with this getaway day as the Jays dream about their home opener on Monday night.
Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+146)