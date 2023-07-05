New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader had an injury scare when he got hit on the wrist with a pitch in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, and he is out of the lineup for tonight's game, but manager Aaron Boone said it is just regular day off for Bader, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Bader was going to get a day off at some point soon, and getting hit on the wrist means that tonight makes the most sense for an off day, Boone said, according to Kirschner.

There is a lot of talk about how the Yankees are so much better when Aaron Judge is in the lineup, but the same could be said for Harrison Bader. The Yankees have won a lot of their games with Bader in the lineup this season. He brings elite center field defense and a solid bat in the middle of the order.

Luckily for the Yankees, the hit-by-pitch will not keep Bader out for long, as long as Aaron Boone's words are accurate. Bader was a key part in the Yankees' two wins against the Orioles. On Monday, he hit a go-ahead three-run home run to give the Yankees a 6-3 win. On Tuesday, he hit a two-run double that extended the Yankees' lead to four in the game.

Bader's presence is vital with Aaron Judge's absence. The report from Boone should give fans a sigh of relief.

The Yankees have two more games against the Orioles before the Chicago Cubs come to the Bronx for the last series before the All-Star break.