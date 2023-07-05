Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees went all out in showing their support for Sarah Langs. On the 84th anniversary of Lou Gehrig's famous speech, Langs spoke in front of reporters prior to the Yankees' Tuesday home game against the Baltimore Orioles to help spread awareness about ALS.

Gerrit Cole would then surprise her with a “Baseball Is the Best” T-shirt and also by inviting her parents to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

On the anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s “Luckiest Man” speech, Sarah Langs spoke to the media to help raise awareness for ALS research. While she was on the podium, Gerrit Cole surprised her by inviting her parents to throw out the first pitch on Tuesday. (via @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/JOSSKlSrf4 — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

It was a heartwarming gesture that the Yankees showed Langs, who revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“I don’t think I’ve processed any of this from the day that I pressed send on that tweet to share this with the world and all of the kindness I’ve received even beforehand,” Langs shared ((h/t Ronald Blum of ABC News. “But, I mean, I love baseball so much. I’m so grateful for it. It’s the one thing in my life that absolutely will not change at all.”

Langs, a reporter and producer at Major League Baseball Advanced Media, expressed her gratitude toward Gerrit Cole and everyone who helped gave her a memorable day at Yankee Stadium.

“So, so grateful for my baseball family, like the wonderful and talented people on the @MLB social squad 🫶🥺,” Langs tweeted.

The Yankees also came away with an 8-4 win against the Orioles for their second victory in a row. They are now 48-38 and behind the Orioles in the American League East division by two games.