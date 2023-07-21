The New York Yankees are facing the likely end of the Josh Donaldson saga after he landed on the 60-day IL on Thursday due to a recent calf tear.

Donaldson has missed excessive time in 2023, playing in just 34 of a possible 97 games. He didn't do much in the few times that he was out there, hitting just .142 with only two homers. The team has had to rotate between several third basemen, all while struggling on the hot corner all season.

The former AL MVP may not return this season after suffering a grade 2+ calf tear according to several doctors.

When asked if he would be back in September, Donaldson said “I don't know.” The injury can affect athletes differently and the timetable remains unknown, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

In coordination with the move, the Yankees signed pitcher Matt Bowman to a major league deal to avoid him leaving the organization after triggering an opt-out from Triple-A. He will likely continue for the rest of the season there and is locked in with the team.

In the injury department, the Yanks also have outfielder Willie Calhoun starting a rehab assignment in Double-A, while utility player Jake Bauers rehabs Thursday night in Triple-A.

The Bronx Bombers are in the rare position of last place while still having a winning record. The entire AL East is above .500 as the trade deadline approaches, but the trend can't continue and some will naturally become sellers.

They currently hold a slim 30% chance to make the playoffs, and have lost eight of their last 10 to worsen the odds further.