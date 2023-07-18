Josh Donaldson is dealing with a high-grade strain/small tear in his calf and there is a possibility that the New York Yankees third baseman could be done for the 2023 season. There's still a chance he returns in 2023, but Donaldson has no timetable and his future this season is currently uncertain. Donaldson addressed the possibility of playing again this year, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

“We’re getting to the point of the season to where it’s later in the year and running out of games and, really, time,” Donaldson said. “But for me, my mindset, I try to stay as positive as I can with it and take it to where I’m trying to make small improvements day to day.”

Yankees: Josh Donaldson's 2023 season

Donaldson hasn't had the best 2023 season to say the least. Fans became frustrated with his performance and the third baseman was even mentioned in some trade rumors. He obviously won't be traded now, however.

Through 33 games in 2023, Donaldson has slashed a miserable .142/.225/.434 with a .659 OPS and 10 home runs. In fact, Donaldson has just 15 total hits in the 2023 campaign.

At 37-years old, it's unclear what the future holds for Donaldson. With a mutual club option for 2024, one that New York likely won't pick up, it's possible we've seen the last of Donaldson in a Yankees uniform. It's possible that a team would take a chance on Donaldson in free agency given his track record, but there's no denying the fact that the former MVP has struggled mightily over the past couple of seasons.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Donaldson and the Yankees as they are made available.