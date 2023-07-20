The New York Yankees have officially landed in last place, despite holding an above .500 record on the year. Manager Aaron Boone was brutally honest in his assessment of the current situation, and did not mince words after the latest loss.

“We're not very good right now. We understand that. And certainly, this is a low point for us,” Boone said per Gary Phillips of NYDN.

The Yanks are a member of the AL East, widely regarded as the best division in baseball. It is the only one where every single team has a winning record as the trade deadline approaches.

That winning record is disappearing rapidly however, as the Bronx Bombers have lost 8 of their last 10 dating back to before the All-Star break. They have dealt with continued injuries to stars throughout the year as well as a lack of performance from the guys healthy enough to play, and Boone knows the situation is worsening rapidly.

Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon was the subject of criticism following the most recent loss to the Los Angeles Angels, where he went viral for blowing a kiss to a fan. Rodon had been getting chirped by one of his own fans on the road in LA, and sarcastically gestured to them after the second inning.

The move did not sit well with fans or the internet, especially since Rodon had already given up four runs in two innings of work. He was asked about it after the game, and was apologetic when he explained that his emotions got the best of him in the moment.

“A fan was angry, as they should be. I'm angry, too,” he said per New York Daily News' Phillips.

The Yankees are anxiously awaiting the return of superstar slugger Aaron Judge, who is rumored to be close in his rehab from a toe injury and has begun running the bases. They are hoping it is any day now, because it soon may be too late to salvage the season if the losing trend continues.