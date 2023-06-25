Tensions are high in the Yankees clubhouse amid recent struggles, especially with third baseman Josh Donaldson. A contentious scene ahead of Sunday's rubber match against the Texas Rangers caused everything to spill out into the open.

Aaron Boone was a half an hour late to his pregame press conference, and finally arrived to say he was “in a long conversation” with Josh Donaldson.

“Just him and I talking. I’m sorry it spilled over. … We’re good. We’re on the same page,” Boone told the media.

During prior media availability in the clubhouse, Josh Donaldson told reporters that he didn't have time to speak, and walked in the direction of Boone’s office, according to NY Post reporter Jared Schwartz.

Last week, Boone was questioned about Donaldson's slow start in his return from injury earlier this month. The manager was quick to defend him, saying he wanted to give him more time to heat up.

“I'd like to get him some runway here where he can get some consistent at bats… and then we'll be in a better position to judge.”

Yankees fans were noticeably furious about this online, previously expecting that the team was getting ready to move on from the former AL MVP. Donaldson was later benched this weekend along with two-time batting title winner DJ LeMahieu, further illustrating the Yankees' struggles on the hot corner.

It didn't get any better on Sunday afternoon, when the rumors of a meeting between Boone and Donaldson sparked hopes of a DFA to Triple-A.

Yankee fans at 12:00 PM: “Josh Donaldson is finally going to get DFA’d” Aaron Boone at 12:05 PM: “Josh Donaldson is going to play a lot for us” — Mike Daddino (@mike_daddino) June 25, 2023

Ultimately, Boone told reporters that the meeting went well and that Donaldson would be getting significant time in the coming weeks, per Mike Daddino of WABC 77 Talk Radio.

Donaldson doesn't have much time to turn it around, as he becomes a free agent in 2024 and will have to impress some teams if the 37-year-old hopes to finish out his career strong.