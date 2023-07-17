New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson said that he has a grade 2-plus to grade 3 calf strain, and that he has not been given a timetable for a return, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Josh Donaldson has struggled mightily this season. This injury could cause him to miss the majority of the remaining games, and possibly the rest of the season. Oswald Peraza has been called up to take Donaldson's spot on the roster.

The Yankees acquired Donaldson in a trade with the Twins that also brought Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt, while the Yankees sent Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez to the Twins. Many would argue that the trade has not worked out for either team.

Oswald Peraza has been one of the Yankees' top prospects over the last few years, and is lauded for his defensive abilities at shortstop. He was ahead in his development timeline compared to Anthony Volpe, but lost out on the starting shortstop job in spring training.

Anthony Volpe is still the team's starting shortstop. With DJ LeMahieu's struggles this season, Peraza could have a great shot at finally solidifying a spot on the Yankees' roster if he plays well.

DJ LeMahieu had a good weekend against the Colorado Rockies, but he will need to sustain that level of performance for an extended period of time.

The Yankees have fallen out of a playoff spot, and they need Peraza to step up and fill the void to help the team stay afloat until Aaron Judge returns.