Zach Wilson's fiancée is Nicolette Dellano. Wilson has had a bumpy start to his NFL career. The quarterback burst onto the scene in his junior season at Brigham Young University, throwing for 3,692 passing yards to soar up NFL Draft boards. The New York Jets eventually selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, which greatly boosted Wilson's net worth.

Wilson's NFL career started out rough. He threw four interceptions in his second career start, and the Jets lost 26-0 to the Denver Broncos in his third game. Wilson also missed time due to a sprained PCL during his rookie season, which ended with him posting a 9-11 touchdown to interception ratio.

Wilson's second year was equally rough. The Jets' defense helped the team stay in the playoff race, but Wilson's poor play eventually resulted in his benching. In the offseason, the team traded for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Wilson seemingly was the permanent backup, developing under the guidance of the legendary passer.

However, the Wilson got his starting job back after Rodgers injured his Achilles in the first game of the 2023 season. Wilson pulled the Jets together and New York rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime. However, the Jets finished the season 7-10 with Wilson going 4-7 as a starter.

With Rodgers expected to be healthy and ready for the 2024 season, the Jets traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos prior to the NFL Draft for a pair of late-round draft picks. With such a big change in his career, Wilson will be glad to have his future wife by his side. Let's get to know Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno.

Who is Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno?

Dellanno is an up-and-coming model and social media star. The 21-year-old has amassed more than 59,000 Instagram followers and more than 236,000 TikTok followers.

She regularly posts lip-syncs, dance videos and various other social media trends. The TikToker is a native of New Jersey.

Zach Wilson and Dellanno's relationship

The duo has had a much calmer couple of years when it comes to relationship drama. Two years ago, Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused the quarterback of cheating on her with one of Wilson's mother's best friends. Wilson blew the accusations off, but it still sparked a flurry of memes and reactions.

Dellanno and Wilson have been linked since 2022. Their first public appearance together was at a New York Yankees game in June of that year, during which Wilson threw out the first pitch. Last summer, Dellanno posted pictures of the couple together on numerous vacations, including a trip with Wilson's family over Memorial Day weekend and a vacation to the Bahamas.

In June 2024, Wilson asked Dellanno to marry him, and she said yes. They announced their engagement on Instagram.

This is all we know so far about Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno.