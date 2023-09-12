The New York Jets were looking forward to having a prosperous 2023 season, with veteran star quarterback Aaron Rodgers ready to right the ship for a Jets team that went 7-10 last season. But in the very first game of the new NFL campaign against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets lost Rodgers to an apparent lower-body injury, which some people, including Jets HC Robert Saleh, fear is an Achilles injury. However, instead of losing their way completely after a devastating event, the Jets righted the ship even amid the doubts many had regarding Zach Wilson's capability of leading a team.

Wilson had to come in and fulfill QB1 duties with Rodgers out, and by and large, he gave the Jets what they needed on the night — a steady presence who mustered just enough offense to keep up with the struggling Bills. In the end, it was Wilson and the Jets who took home the win in overtime thanks to an exhilarating punt return from Xavier Gipson.

With Zach Wilson looking likely to be the Jets' QB1 moving forward, the team could not have asked for better outcome. Credit must go where credit is due, and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson acknowledged after the game just how big of a part the 24-year old quarterback played in leading them to victory over the Bills.

“Zach (Wilson) brought us together,” the star wide receiver said, per Kristian Winfield of NY Daily News.

Amid calls for the Jets to pursue other flashy options in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury, getting the victory on Monday night, against the Bills no less, is nothing short of a major feat for Zach Wilson. Wilson has fallen out of favor both with the Jets decision-makers and fanbase, so delivering for them in moments of adversity will go a long way towards building the goodwill that's necessary for him to remain the team's QB1 for the rest of the season and, perhaps, for years to come.

The 24-year old quarterback has a long way ahead of him in his road to cementing himself as the Jets' undisputed best option at QB. But at least for one night, Jets fans will be breathing a sigh of relief amid the impending news of the true severity of Aaron Rodgers' injury.