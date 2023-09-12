Minutes after their thrilling overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh shared sobering news about injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh said the future Hall of Famer likely sustained a ruptured Achilles. Rodgers will have an MRI on Tuesday.

“It’s not good,” Saleh said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aaron Rodgers was injured on the Jets first offensive possession, just four plays into his regular-season debut with New York. The 39-year-old was sacked, got up in pain, went back down and eventually was carted to the locker room.

“I hurt for Aaron for all that he’s invested in this,” Saleh said. “My heart is with Aaron.”

It was first reported by the Jets that Rodgers sustained an ankle injury, though X-rays were negative. Rumors then surfaced that he had instead sustained an Achilles injury. Saleh confirmed as much, though nothing is official until the MRI results are read.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Jets trailed 13-3 at halftime but rallied for an emotional 22-16 overtime victory. Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers and was 14-for-21 for 140 yards, one touchdown and one pick. His TD pass to Garrett Wilson tied the game 13-13 in the fourth quarter.

“I have so much love for him, my heart goes out to him,” Wilson said.

Officially, Rodgers was 0-for-1, throwing a pass away after being flushed from the pocket before he was injured on the sack. It’s possible it could be the only pass he attempts as a Jet since his injury certainly could be career threatening.

Following the game, Saleh said Wilson will be the quarterback moving forward, dousing swirling rumors that the Jets could try and sign a veteran like Tom Brady, Carson Wentz or Matt Ryan.