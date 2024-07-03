NBA 2K24's MyTEAM Mystery Packs offer players a chance to receive some high value items. From GOAT player cards and badges, to Shoe Boosts and Shoe cards, there's plenty of free rewards just waiting to be earned. If you're not in the mood to grind for the Invincible player items, this event will offer rewards for casual players who're just looking to have fun. Therefore, we listed how you can unlock these new mystery packs in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM below.

How Do You Unlock Mystery Packs in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?

To unlock Mystery Packs in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, players must earn wins in almost any game mode from July 3rd to July 8th. However, there are two exceptions to this rule; Play With Friends, and Challenges. For example, a few of the modes that offer Mystery Packs include:

Triple Threat (Online & Offline)

Clutch Time (Offline and Online)

Unlimited

As we mentioned, the only exceptions are Challenges and Play With Friends modes. Therefore, you will be unable to spam Mystery Packs with your friends. However, considering that you can earn these pack in offline modes, you shouldn't need the help.

Personally, I like playing Triple Threat because the score requirement makes it quick to complete. The winning team need only score 21 points (or win by 2) in order to win. Therefore, bring your best three-point shooters and rebounders and win games fast!

As for rewards, NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mystery Packs offer rewards like:

Shoe Boosts

Shoe Cards

Badges

Powerful player cards (including GOAT player items)

When you win a game, you'll receive a MyTEAM mystery pack. You can open these packs in the Unopened Pack menu within the Collect Tab. Overall, this event provides you an easy way of earning some solid rewards.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mystery Packs, which offer GOAT player cards, Badges, and much more. While these packs don't offer VC, we still feel some of the rewards are definitely worth it. And since you only need one win to receive a pack, you have a high chance of receiving some nice items.

In other news, feel free to check out all the details of the new Luka Doncic GOAT Series Items that made their way into the game today. Furthermore, the new Fireworks set in MyTEAM features a 100 OVR Ja Morant and more. Of course, feel free to redeem the latest locker codes for some more rewards. Lastly, tune in to the final episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV for some much needed VC.

Happy 4th and best of luck in getting the items you need!

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.