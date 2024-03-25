First-round draft picks, especially lottery picks, carry larger expectations compared to second-round picks and undrafted players. It's safe to say that a first-round draft pick is expected to take on huge roles from at least being a starter or rotational piece to an elite player in the league.
However, there's no doubt that some first-round draft picks, including lottery picks, have become effective role players. While it was the ceiling for some of these top picks, others have taken on a smaller role to prolong their NBA careers. Let's take a look at 10 NBA first-round draft picks that became the most effective role players.
Evan Turner
Draft: 2010 1st Round, 2nd overall pick
Evan Turner was a versatile scorer in college, making him one of the top prospects at the 2010 NBA Draft. His solid college performance paved the way for the Philadelphia 76ers to make him the second overall pick. As a starter, Turner never really played like a lottery pick, only averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for Philly.
Following his time in Philadelphia, Turner transitioned to becoming a role player for several contenders. He helped the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers make their respective Conference Finals appearances thanks to his scoring and defense off the bench.
Bismack Biyombo
Draft: 2011 1st Round, 7th overall pick
Originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings, the Charlotte Bobcats decided to gamble on the development of a young Bismack Biyombo. However, Biyombo never lived up to the bill as a top-10 pick with the Bobcats.
Nevertheless, he did show glimpses when he played for the Toronto Raptors, helping them make an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. The playoff series against the Cavs in 2016 even saw the Congolese big man grab 26 rebounds in Game 3.
Following that, Biyombo became a backup big man for other NBA teams such as the Orlando Magic, a second stint with Charlotte, the Phoenix Suns, and recently with the Memphis Grizzlies. Before he was waived by the Grizzlies, Biyombo averaged 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game to take the place of an absent Steven Adams.
Otto Porter Jr.
Draft: 2013 1st Round, 3rd overall pick
Otto Porter Jr. received his 2022 championship ring from the Warriors before tipoff 💍
Warriors-Raptors | Live on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/fNaBXBX8ss pic.twitter.com/e64aTTwK4e
— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2024
As a versatile forward, Otto Porter Jr. can be regarded as a Swiss army knife. With his polished all-around game, Porter was an alluring prospect that made the Washington Wizards select him third overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.
However, hampered by injuries, Porter Jr.'s numbers hardly scream lottery pick. Nevertheless, he did play an instrumental role in the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship run. Porter retired in March 2024 after he was traded to the Utah Jazz and subsequently released.
Alec Burks
Draft: 2011 1st Round, 12th overall pick
Alec Burks is returning to the Knicks after a trade for Quentin Grimes + two 2nd-round picks with the Pistons.
(via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/tAdszDsZmt
— ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 8, 2024
Taken in the first round with the 12th overall pick, Alec Burks easily made his mark as a lethal scorer. Although the first-round pick had all the tools to thrive as a starter, Burks suffered a string of injuries that pretty much hampered his career.
Nevertheless, Burks has continued to become a spark plug off the bench, thanks to his timely scoring which is a boost for any NBA team, including the New York Knicks, who traded for Burks along with Bojan Bogdanovic in February 2024 as they attempt to build for a long playoff run.
Andre Drummond
Draft: 2012 1st round, 9th overall pick
In his prime, Andre Drummond was a double-double machine, who simply knew how to dominate the boards. In fact, he was arguably the best player during his stints with the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But now with the Chicago Bulls, Drummond's role has decreased significantly. But despite mostly coming off the bench, Drummond has continued to make his presence felt as a rebounding machine in limited action.
And when called to play, Drummond showed that he stays ready, especially after registering a monster 24-point, 25-rebound game in lieu of the absence of Bulls starting center Nikola Vucevic on Boxing Day in 2023.
Dwight Howard
Draft: 2004 1st round, 1st overall pick
🏆 In Year 16, first-time champ with the
the @Lakers… Dwight Howard! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/ZsJnJRYDsi
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2020
Dwight Howard was easily the face of the Orlando Magic for several years. In fact, he even led the Magic to a 2009 NBA Finals appearance. However, after leaving Orlando, Howard dealt with injuries and caused unnecessary locker-room dramas that ultimately diminished his value.
Fortunately, a second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers prolonged his declining NBA career. The eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year joined the Purple and Gold as a reserve center behind Anthony Davis.
As a backup center, Howard was tasked to limit the likes of Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo while being a force in the paint. With the Lakers, Howard was able to capture his first and only NBA title. Although he hasn't played since the end of the 2021-22 season, Howard is still looking to return to the NBA.
Channing Frye
Draft: 2005 1st round, 8th overall pick
After a stellar college basketball stint at Arizona, the New York Knicks drafted Channing Frye eighth overall with the hope that his shooting can help address their woes. But after a decent rookie season, Frye never developed further.
While he eventually played decently with the Phoenix Suns, Frye eventually settled to become a role player for several teams. In a limited role, Frye did display solid shooting as a stretch big man. In fact, his timely shooting came in handy during the Cavs' 2016 playoff run in the second and third round that eventually resulted into the historic NBA championship.
Mike Miller
Draft: 2000 1st round, 5th overall pick
During his first few years in the NBA, Mike Miller showed promising signs of a star. Thanks to his elite shooting, Miller shot his way to the NBA Rookie of the Year Award while making the All-Rookie First Team. Eventually, he transitioned into becoming the Memphis Grizzlies' sixth man, which saw him win the Sixth Man of the Year in 2006.
When Miller joined the Miami Heat, the former Rookie of the Year was tasked to take on a smaller role as a spot-up shooter next to the Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.
But on a limited role, Miller ultimately enjoyed being on the receiving end of kickout passes, giving him plenty of daylight to knock down his threes. With Miller, the Heat went on to capture back-to-back NBA championships.
Lamar Odom
Draft: 1999 1st round, 4th overall pick
Lamar Odom: Certified Savage #BestOfLakersCeltics pic.twitter.com/ipUGfdwg1Y
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 8, 2020
While Lamar Odom experienced a tragic end to his basketball career, nothing can take away the fact that he was one of the best role players for the Lakers in the 2000s until 2010.
After spending some productive seasons as a starter for teams that included the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers, Odom's effectiveness grew further when he came off the bench as the team's designated Sixth Man.
Thanks to his polished all-around skills combined with his size, Odom was easily a mismatch for opposing defenses. Coming off the bench, Odom helped the Lakers win two NBA championships. He was also named the 2011 Sixth Man of the Year.
Shaun Livingston
Draft: 2004 1st round, 4th overall pick
Should the Golden State Warriors retire Shaun Livingston’s jersey? S. Dot’s legacy as both baller and mentor shaped the Warriors dynasty. In the wake of his departure, we reflect on his tremendous impact on the Dubs’ culture. https://t.co/u9ZNJQH7bM pic.twitter.com/o7uOjZhx9H
— Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) August 29, 2019
Another Warriors player, everyone can remember when Shaun Livingston suffered a gruesome leg injury early in his NBA career. After that, Livingston was never the same.
But although it would tremendously limit Livingston from living up to being a lottery pick, the former 6-foot-7 guard turned out to be an effective role player, especially for the Golden State Warriors. As the backup to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Livingston provided meaningful minutes off the bench. In fact, his role helped the Warriors secure three NBA titles.