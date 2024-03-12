Otto Porter Jr. has played his last game in the NBA. The former first-round pick announced his retirement from basketball on Monday, shortly after he was released by the Utah Jazz.
“For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” said Porter in a statement.
“That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship! Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself, and I have therefore decided to retire,” Porter added.
The 30-year-old Porter last appeared in an NBA game in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, playing against the Detroit Pistons in a December matchup on the road. In what turned out to be his final appearance in an NBA contest, Otto Porter scored two points with an assist in over seven minutes of action on the floor.
However, one of the best memories Otto Porter Jr. has of his time in the NBA was the league title he won in 2022 with the Golden State Warriors. In his only season with the Dubs, he appeared in 63 games and averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, while shooting 37.0 percent from behind the arc.
Porter turned pro in 2013 when he was selected third overall in the draft by the Washington Wizards with whom he played six and a half seasons before getting traded to the Chicago Bulls. He also suited up for the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors.
Porter retires with NBA career averages of 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals with a 47.7 field goal percentage and 39.7 percent success rate from behind the arc across 527 games.