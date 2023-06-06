Over the last few weeks, Dwight Howard has turned himself into an ambassador for Taiwan basketball of sorts. Despite getting meme'd on by fans for his decision to play there, the former NBA star has embraced his new environment. As much as he loves his new league, though, Howard is still open to return to the NBA. In an interview with Mark Haynes of the Sacramento Observer, Howard revealed that he'd love to join the Kings to help them win a championship.

Dwight Howard: “I’m not retired from the NBA just yet, and I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title.”

Howard knows all about being a key contributor for a winning team. He was one of the best players for the Los Angeles Lakers during their immaculate Bubble run. By that point, Howard wasn't the first or second option like he was during his prime years. Still, he knew his role, and played it to perfection.

The Kings could definitely use a backup big of Howard's talent in the next season. His athletic abilities have diminished a little bit, but he won't be asked to do too much in Sacramento, anyway. His job will be to protect the rim and provide a rim runner for De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Whether the Kings consider Howard as an option is an entirely different story, though. Sacramento got the third seed in the Western Conference, but their inexperience was unfortunately evident during their series against the Golden State Warriors. We'll see what Sacramento decides to do in the offseason.