NBA players typically have to be in excellent physical condition. However, several players managed to have success despite being overweight.

Staying in shape is usually critical to succeed in the NBA. Although NBA players have a free pass to let loose for a bit during the offseason, as professional basketball players, they are also required to get in basketball shape once the training camp commences. Unfortunately, however, some NBA players just couldn't help themselves let loose and end up overweight.

But while staying in basketball shape is an important factor, some NBA players find a way to still succeed in the league. Let's take a closer look at 10 overweight NBA players who still found success.

Eddy Curry

There were several moments in his career, when Eddy Curry showed up to training camp overweight. While he did manage to have fruitful seasons with the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks, Curry's career would often be remembered for his career being cut short due to his weight.

At one point, the 7-foot center weighed around 350 pounds. However, no one can take away that Curry won an NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2012.

Glen ‘Big Baby' Davis

During his playing days, Glen Davis was called a Big Baby for a reason. He certainly has size, weighing at around 289 pounds.

But while size is often an obstacle for many NBA players, Davis can keep up with the best big men in the NBA, at least off the bench. As a fan favorite of the Boston Celtics, Davis played an instrumental role in helping the team win the championship in 2008.

A lot of will people will agree that Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest persons they'll ever see in this planet. At 7-foot-1 and 325 pounds, there's no doubt the Big Diesel used his tremendous size to bully his way into the basket.

According to Bleacher Report, O'Neal was once considered the most obese player in the NBA in 2005. But despite being out of shape, O'Neal did win four NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, and an MVP.

In a funny story of hindsight, Charles Barkley didn't want to get drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. As a result, the 6-foot-6 power forward decided to eat as much as he could, in order to look out of shape. In fact, Barkley even showed up to training camp at 300 pounds.

Fortunately, Moses Malone gave a helping hand and convinced Barkley to work with him before the latter finally got into basketball shape. Barkley would go on to become an NBA MVP and an eleven-time All-Star. He's also within the top 20 in terms of the NBA's all-time rebounding leaders.

Zach Randolph

Zach Randolph was considered one of the most overweight players during his active years in the NBA. But aside from dealing with weight issues, Randolph also dealt with plenty of issues off the court. In fact, few can forget how the 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man was arrested for DUI during his time in Portland with the “Jail Blazers.”

However, Randolph managed to find a way to get his NBA career back on track. He went on to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2004. Seasons later, Randolph starred for the Memphis Grizzlies. He earned two All-Star Game appearances and an All-NBA team selection.

Boris Diaw

During his time with the Charlotte Bobcats, it's safe to say that Boris Diaw wasn't having a good stint, thanks in large part due to his game shape. Due to his poor performance, the former Most Improved Player of the Year was even waived by the cellar-dweller Bobcats squad.

Fortunately, the Spurs were willing to take a chance on him. In fact, the organization even provided bonuses based on Diaw maintaining his weight. Furthermore, Gregg Popovich also played a key role in Diaw's weight loss. With the Spurs, Diaw won his first and only NBA championship.

Pop on Boris Diaw: "Boris is having pina coladas. We have a pool where you guess his weight. You have to start at 275." — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 26, 2014

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins was known for having plenty of issues surrounding his temperament. Furthermore, he also had concerns with weight. In fact, he holds the record for the 12th-highest body fat percentage at 16.4 percent in NBA history during the predraft combine.

But while Cousins had issues with weight, he certainly extended his NBA career thanks to his remarkable talent. Boogie was a two-time All-NBA team player and garnered four All-Star game appearances.

Coming out of Duke, Zion Williamson was hyped to take the NBA by storm as the next big thing. However, for the past few seasons, Williamson has failed to live up to expectations thanks to a myriad of injuries.

Unfortunately, those injuries could also be linked to his weight. In fact, the 2019 first overall pick even confessed to the public about his weight struggles and eating habits. Although he has yet to play like the star he was in Duke, Williamson still is an All-Rookie First team player and has already appeared in two All-Star Games.

James Harden before his last game as a Rocket vs James Harden before his first game as a Net pic.twitter.com/mdo5Ds3RRS — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) January 16, 2021

For a lot of NBA fans, there seems to be a pattern when James Harden wants out of his team. Every time he asks for a trade, it seems that he shows up to the team out of shape, which is probably his strategy to prompt the front office to ship him.

In fact, some would even argue that Harden wore a fat suit twice, once in Houston and just recently for the Sixers. However, this doesn't seem to be the case.

As per former head coach Kevin McHale, Harden did show up out of shape intentionally. But miraculously, once Harden got his trade request granted, the former Sixth Man of the Year found a way to shed some pounds and get into game shape in the process. Nevertheless, he is an NBA MVP and a 10-time All-Star for a reason.

The best part about a totally slow, fat, and unathletic white guy in Nikola Jokic becoming the NBA’s Best Player, is that there’s been a full market correction on the Legacy of another totally slow and unathletic white guy in Larry Bird. The Casuals, who clearly never watched… pic.twitter.com/B0293WEXhn — The NBA Realist (@nbarealist23) May 28, 2023

Most NBA fans will agree that Nikola Jokic is the least athletic center thanks to his weight. But despite being slow due to his size, Jokic is also one of the craftiest and skilled big men that the NBA has ever seen.

Thanks to his all-around play, Jokic is a two-time MVP. Furthermore, he also recently led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise's first-ever NBA championship to go along with his first Finals MVP.