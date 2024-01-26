Ravens QB Lamar Jackson couldn't be happier to be throwing passes to Mark Andrews again against the Chiefs.

When the Baltimore Ravens face the Kansas City Chiefs, star tight end Mark Andrews will be back on the field catching passes from Lamar Jackson. Having Andrews as a receiving option will be a massive boost for Jackson and the entire Ravens offense.

Andrews was recently cleared from his ankle injury and activated to the 53-man roster. Out since Week 11, Jackson couldn't be happier to be throwing to his tight end again, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“It means a lot to all of us,” Jackson said of Andrews' return. “To, me it means I got another security blanket. Just ready to get after it right now.”

The quarterback went on to confirm that Andrews has looked “sharp,” in practice saying the tight end has been able to speed up the process in his ankle injury return. Head coach John Harbaugh credited Andrews' toughness and resilience to return for Baltimore's daunted Chiefs matchup.

“I would say an amazing amount of toughness,” Harbaugh. “Physical toughness in terms of the work he had to put in. Then it's the mental toughness. With Mark it's always, ‘I'm doing amazing, I love these guys.' It's just how he stays A+ positive every single day, I just love that about him.”

Before suffering his injury, Mark Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns. Despite missing so much time, Andrews still leads the Ravens in receiving touchdowns, ranks second in passing yards and third in receptions.

Taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is always a difficult task. But Jackson and the Ravens are feeling more confident with Andrews fully entrenched back in their offense.