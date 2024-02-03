Which players should the Rams trade for?

The Los Angeles Rams experienced a roller-coaster of a season in 2023. Their campaign was characterized by numerous highs and lows. Finishing with a 10-7 record, the team showcased glimpses of their potential but stumbled in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Despite boasting a seasoned core of players, the Rams grappled with injuries and an aging roster. During the offseason, they implemented strategic maneuvers. These included refraining from active participation in free agency due to salary cap limitations and prioritizing the draft to fortify their roster with 14 selections. However, the season underscored the necessity for fresh talent and depth to solidify a more resilient foundation for the future.

Rams' 2023 Season

The Rams concluded their 2023 campaign with a disappointing 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFL Wild Card round. While the defeat was disheartening, Rams supporters have reasons for optimism. Emerging from a challenging 2022 season where they ended with a 5-12 record, the Rams weren't initially anticipated to be contenders in the NFC. Predictions from experts foresaw the Rams winning only 6-7 games. By their bye week at 3-6, it seemed likely that the Rams would commence trading veteran players to accumulate draft picks and prepare for the 2024 season. However, the Rams rebounded during the latter part of the season. They secured victories in seven of their last eight regular-season matches to clinch a playoff berth.

The health of quarterback Matthew Stafford played a pivotal role for the Rams this season. He missed just one game due to injury. With a commitment to the running game, the offensive burden wasn't solely on Stafford's shoulders. He amassed over 3,900 passing yards while minimizing turnovers. His performance peaked in his final five starts of the season. In that span, he threw 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Stafford dispelled any retirement rumors early by confirming his return for the next season.

Offseason Considerations

The Rams have a favorable position with key veterans under contract and rising stars on rookie deals. However, crucial players need re-signing. These include offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and guard Kevin Dotson, both pivotal starters. Jackson proved his worth with minimal penalties and sacks surrendered. Other considerations include re-signing defensive end Jonah Williams, linebackers Christian Rozeboom, and Michael Hoecht. They also need to keep safeties John Johnson III and Jordan Fuller. Maintaining the offensive line is a priority, given Stafford's reduced sacks and Kyren Williams' success. With $48.2 million in projected cap space, GM Les Snead can retain or reshape the roster as needed.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Los Angeles Rams must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Trey Lance, QB

The Rams could benefit from nurturing a young quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. Yes, they drafted Stetson Bennett in 2023. However, his absence from the team since the season's start raises uncertainty about his return in 2024.

Considering Stafford's ongoing performance at a high level, the Rams may seek a succession plan. This makes someone like Trey Lance an intriguing option. Lance, a 2021 first-round pick, finds himself in the shadows on the Dallas Cowboys' depth chart as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. That is unless the Cowboys exercise his fifth-year option unexpectedly.

Though replaced by Brock Purdy in San Francisco and sidelined in Dallas, Lance retains an appealing skill set. He can potentially blossom into a captivating developmental project in Sean McVay's scheme. Acquiring Lance may not demand significant costs, too. This is given how Dallas traded only a fourth-round pick for him last offseason.

Mike Williams, WR

Should the Rams aim to pursue another Super Bowl, targeting a wide receiver becomes a viable strategy. With Stafford approaching 36 and contracted until 2026, the Rams might seek to maximize their window with the seasoned quarterback.

In this regard, the Rams may consider acquiring a proven veteran like Mike Williams. Of course, he is coming off a torn ACL. This can actually be a good thing for the Rams since this could pull his perceived trade value down a bit. That said, wide receivers remain coveted assets in today's NFL.

Teams with cap space like the Rams should be inclined to trade for a receiver of Williams' caliber. Maybe they can even offer future picks for immediate impact. If the Rams manage to land Williams, they would shoulder a $17 million obligation. This makes him an enticing target for squads eyeing offensive upgrades.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Rams will certainly face critical decisions regarding roster construction and strategic acquisitions in 2024. From considering young quarterback prospects like Trey Lance to evaluating veteran receivers such as Mike Williams, the Rams must weigh the balance between immediate impact and long-term sustainability. They still have Matthew Stafford's leadership and a solid foundation in place. As such, the Rams are poised to make calculated moves that could shape their trajectory in preparation for a go-big run in 2024. As the offseason unfolds, Rams fans will train their eyes on what McVay and Snead will do as they strive to bolster their roster and pursue championship aspirations in the seasons to come.