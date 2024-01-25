Brian Callahan's coaching philosophy could unlock Titans' quarterback, Will Levis.

Brian Callahan held his first press conference as the Tennessee Titans' head coach and he made some eye-opening comments throughout. One specific topic that stood out was his coaching philosophy and prospect quarterback, Will Levis. From the sounds of it, Levis and the team are going to have a bigger voice on the sideline than when Mike Vrabel was head coach.

When asked about Levis, Callahan had nothing but great things to say about him, according to sports reporter Kayla Anderson. The Titans' new head coach has already met and spoken with the young quarterback.

#Titans Brian Callahan says he's already met QB Will Levis:

Levis proved to be an accurate thrower during his rookie campaign. It wasn't perfect, but he flashed major potential in nearly every game he played. Will Levis is not afraid to throw it deep, which may have been a key reason why Brian Callahan is so excited to coach him.

However, Callahan turned heads when he revealed a part of his coaching philosophy. The new head coach claims that communication is key during games. Callahan even claims he tends to listen to quarterbacks and other players voice their opinion to help make mid-game adjustments, per Titans' team reporter John Glennon. This isn't something Mike Vrabel was known for during his tenure in Tennessee.

Callahan says communication key to his success with QBs:

The word “communication” has been heard often since the Titans let go of Vrabel. Tennessee is heading toward a new direction to be more on par with today's NFL. Hiring Brian Callahan will likely do just that, as he has an impressive track record working with quarterbacks.

Callahan's background will only excite Titans fans. He's worked with Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, and Joe Burrow. While coaching Stafford, he helped the veteran quarterback throw over 4,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He also helped Carr reach his first career 4,000+ yard season. And on top of that, Joe Burrow has thrown for over 4,000 yards twice with Callahan as his offensive coordinator.

Look for the Titans to become a pass-first offense moving forward. If it works out as planned, Callahan and Levis could be the perfect pairing in Tennessee.