In relation to Taylor and Manning, Callahan was the offensive coordinator for Cincinnati and an offensive assistant for Denver.

The Tennessee Titans have a new head coach after relieving Mike Vrabel of his duties and his name is Brian Callahan. While fans of the franchise might have never heard of him since he was not a big name candidate like now Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh or former New England Patriots honcho Bill Belichick, Callahan has made a name for himself in the NFL.

However, at the age of 39-years old, his coaching career is not as vast as others who have been in the game for a long time. Who originally gave him the chance? To Callahan, it starts with the Cincinnati Bengals franchise and their owner Mike Brown and head coach Zac Taylor as he was the offensive coordinator from 2019-2023. He talked about how Brown “took a chance” on them according to an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King.

“Mike took a chance on all of us. Zac [Taylor], myself. I was 34 years old as a coordinator. He saw something in us that I was very happy that we could deliver on. Things didn’t go great in our first two years. We weren’t very good,” Callahan said. “For him to have the foresight, the patience to see that all of those good things that were happening, the undercurrents that were positive … The belief in a bunch of young coaches, just really resonated with me. He’s an awesome human being. I wouldn’t be here without him.”

How Peyton Manning impacted Callahan

Part of Callahan's coaching career was being an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos from 2010-2015 where he was around Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. He would credit him as “coaching” him during that time.