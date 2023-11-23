Ahead of Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

As we approach Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football managers are confronted with pivotal decisions regarding their lineups. Don't worry – we're here to offer valuable insights to assist you in navigating through these challenging choices. Dive into this article to uncover details about four wide receivers positioned for a start and three that you might contemplate benching in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Entering Week 12, we observe a few wide receivers on the rise, alongside prominent names in the position that have contributed minimal fantasy football production. Keeping this in mind, it's crucial to identify which wide receivers to include in your lineup and which ones to bench as we head into the final stretch of the season.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 12

Michael Pittman, IND (vs TB)

We favor Michael Pittman and teammate Josh Downs in this matchup against the Buccaneers. Remember that Tampa Bay currently ranks fourth in allowing the most fantasy football points to opposing receivers. Pittman has been consistently impressive throughout the season. He has achieved a minimum of 14.4 PPR points in five consecutive games. Pittman also stands as a top-10 fantasy receiver across all leagues, while Downs is a recommended starter in all three-receiver formats when facing Tampa Bay.

Adam Thielen, CAR (@ TEN)

Following two subpar performances leading up to Week 11 against Dallas, Adam Thielen rebounded impressively with eight catches for 74 yards on 11 targets. As such, he accumulated 15.4 PPR points. Thielen has now delivered seven games this season with at least 15.2 PPR points. The matchup against the Titans, ranking sixth in fantasy football points allowed to opposing receivers, provides Thielen with top-10 PPR upside for the week. The play-calling by Frank Reich adds confidence to Thielen's production.

Calvin Ridley, JAC (@ HOU)

If you've been following fantasy football social media, you might have encountered the notion that Calvin Ridley performs better when Zay Jones is in action. In the four games with Jones, Ridley has scored 24.1, 5.2, 20.6, and an impressive 30.1 in the last week. In contrast, Ridley has failed to surpass 15 fantasy points in weeks without Jones. Ridley's recent success against zone coverage aligns well with facing a Texans defense utilizing zone coverage over 80 percent of the time. He has the potential for a high-scoring performance in this game between two division-contending teams.

Puka Nacua, LAR (@ ARI)

Puka Nacua made a significant comeback last week. He accumulated 18.7 fantasy football points after experiencing single-digit performances in three of his last four games. Remember that Cooper Kupp is still dealing with injuries. As such, the rookie is poised to receive a substantial target share when the Rams take on the Cardinals. The Cardinals' defense has allowed 10 touchdowns to wide receivers. This suggests that Nacua has the potential for another impressive performance.

Start ‘Em: DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs BUF) and Nico Collins, HOU (vs JAC)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 12

Amari Cooper, CLE (@ DEN)

As anticipated, Amari Cooper faced challenges in Week 11 against Pittsburgh with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. Despite eight targets, he only managed four catches for 34 yards. With DTR starting again in Week 12 against Denver, Cooper's status drops to a borderline No. 3 fantasy football receiver. In the two games with Thompson-Robinson, Cooper has totaled just five catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. The situation is not improved by facing the Broncos. They rank tenth in allowing the fewest points to opposing receivers.

Jaylen Waddle, MIA (@ NYJ)

Jaylen Waddle has faced difficulties in the past two games leading up to Week 12 against the Jets. This makes him a viable option only in three-receiver leagues for this matchup. In the recent matchups against the Chiefs and Raiders, Waddle combined for seven catches, 97 yards, and no touchdowns on 14 targets. He has had only one touchdown in his last four games. In addition, the Jets have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers all season. This means that Waddle's outlook is concerning. While Tyreek Hill remains a must-start fantasy football option, caution is advised with Waddle in this particular matchup.

DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (vs CAR)

In fantasy football, volume is crucial. With that in mind, remember that DeAndre Hopkins only managed 15 routes and five targets last week. This limited volume raises concerns about his production. With Will Levis at quarterback, Hopkins has become a boom-or-bust option. He has surpassed 15 fantasy football points twice and has fallen to 10.5 or fewer in the other two instances. His performance essentially hinges on whether he can secure a long touchdown. The Panthers, however, have been stingy with receivers. They rank seventh-fewest in yards and sixth-fewest in touchdowns allowed. With a full roster at your disposal this week, it's advisable to explore alternatives to Hopkins.

Sit 'em: Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs CLE) and Marquise Brown, ARI (vs LAR)

Looking Ahead

As you prepare for the challenges of Week 12 in the 2023 NFL season, strategic decisions regarding your fantasy football lineup become crucial. The recommendations provided for starting and sitting wide receivers aim to guide you through these pivotal choices. Keep a close eye on the matchups, recent performances, and potential game scripts as you fine-tune your roster. Flexibility is key, and adapting to evolving circumstances during the week can significantly impact your team's success. Best of luck in navigating the dynamic landscape of fantasy football in Week 12. May your choices lead to a victorious outcome on the virtual gridiron.