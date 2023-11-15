Do you have a few players struggling for your fantasy football roster? Check out our Week 10 panic meter to see how you should move forward.

Plenty of ups and downs from key players in Week 10 made the fantasy football landscape tough to navigate. While plenty of players did struggle, our Week 10 panic meter is here to help quell any concerns – or have you lean fully into them.

As always, the following list provides cases for why you should not worry at all, be a little bit worried, and be in a full panic for bigger names on your fantasy football rosters. This is not any advice to move on from any players in the ‘Full Panic’ section, but you should absolutely be exploring moves to try and move that problem somewhere else.

No Need to Panic

Sam LaPorta

The other-worldly rookie tight end has been a big reason why the Detroit Lions’ offense has been a well-oiled machine this season. Currently ranked as the TE4 on the season, LaPorta has quickly ascended to be one of Jared Goff’s top targets.

However, LaPorta had a down game Sunday against the Chargers, only catching four passes for 40 yards. His 80 percent snap percentage may have been the third lowest on the season, but his five targets tied him for second on the team.

LaPorta is one of the few high-floor tight end options for your fantasy football roster, and with his track record this season, there is little to be worried about.

DeAndre Hopkins

One of two Tennessee Titans on this list, DeAndre Hopkins only caught three passes in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. While it wasn’t his worst game of the year, Hopkins certainly disappointed a lot of fantasy rosters.

But fear not – Hopkins continues to be Will Levis’ most-trusted target, as he has been the recipient of 25 targets across Levis’ three starts. While only hauling in three balls, Hopkins earned a healthy eight targets, so his stock shouldn’t tumble one bit.

Some Panic

Najee Harris

It feels a bit funny that one of Najee Harris’ best games this season came after he earned a demotion behind Jaylen Warren. While Harris performed well against Green Bay (96 total yards, 1 TD), he was outshined by Warren yet again.

The backfield work is there for both players to thrive and still be relevant for your fantasy football rosters, but keep in mind that this coaching staff doesn’t feel any sort of way about keeping Harris off the field if he struggles, they will do it.

Harris will still earn his fair share of touches and likely looks like more of the 1B option than 2, but his demotion is newsworthy nonetheless, which will have a direct impact on his fantasy stock.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Will Levis

The bar was likely set too high after Will Levis’ first start, but the Tennessee Titans received a big-time spark from their rookie quarterback in their win over the Falcons back in Week 8. Flash forward two weeks, and Levis has put up back-to-back struggles, including his Week 10 performance against the Buccaneers.

Having had more incompletions (20) than completions (19) showcases how bad the offense was for the Titans, but Levis was very inaccurate and did not look comfortable at all. There doesn’t seem to be any expectations that he will be pulled out of the starting role if the struggles continue, but Levis certainly hasn’t looked the best as of late.

Chris Olave

It took a quarterback change to bring Chris Olave back to fantasy relevancy, as Derek Carr seemed to forget that Olave is his best receiver. But when Jameis Winston entered the game after Carr suffered an injury, the gloves were off.

Olave finished Sunday’s loss to the Vikings with six receptions, 94 yards, and a TD, one of his best games of the season. While he did lead the team in receiving, Olave’s stock really will fluctuate based on who is throwing him the ball.

Full Panic

Calvin Ridley

The category that no one wants to be listed under has claimed another victim – this time, it’s Calvin Ridley. While the offseason hype train has fully worn off for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley has failed to really make a ton of noise with his new team.

It has been tough sledding for Ridley, who has produced five games of three receptions or fewer, and he has only found paydirt twice. With Christian Kirk still earning a large portion of Trevor Lawrence’s targets, Ridley has struggled to find his footing – if he is on your roster, you certainly have had a tough time trusting him, and that should unfortunately continue.