Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons reveals how their early season loss to the Arizona Cardinals has motivated them

The Dallas Cowboys rebounded from their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a dominant 49-17 win over the New York Giants. If there's anything the Cowboys have done consistently, it's beat down weaker opponents, with the lone exception coming from their early season loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals was one of Arizona's only two wins on the season. Prior to that, Dallas had dominated their first two matchups versus the Giants and New York Jets by a combined 70-10. Since, that Week 3 loss, the Cowboys have made sure not to take any opponents for granted.

After their second beatdown over the Giants, Micah Parsons explained that they no longer look past any opponent. “We already made that mistake once,” Parsons said. “We can’t make it twice,” via ESPN's Ed Werder.

Since that Week 3 game, the Cowboys have destroyed the New England Patriots 38-3 and the Los Angeles Rams 43-20 before finishing their sweep of the Giants. Now, Dallas will be expected to pull off another such blowout against the Carolina Panthers and rookie quarterback Bryce Young this weekend. Against these weaker teams and offenses, the Cowboys defense and special teams completely overwhelm their opponents.

Last week versus the Giants, the Cowboys only allowed 172 total yards and just 86 passing yards. They also sacked rookie Tommy Devito five times. In their prior win before that, Dallas caused a safety and got a pick six against Matthew Stafford and the Rams. If the Cowboys continue their trend of beating up weaker opponents, Bryce Young and the Panthers better watch out.