The NBA has been around for more than 75 years. In a league composed of some of the best basketball players in the world breaking records left and right, it's no surprise that some stats go unnoticed. But not today.

While there are hundreds of interesting things that have transpired in the NBA, narrowing them down to a list of three was a challenge. Nonetheless, we've enumerated three facts that we're sure not too many NBA fans ever knew.

3. The Seattle Supersonics have won a more recent playoff series than the Sacramento Kings

The Supersonics last appeared in the NBA for the 2007-2008 season. They were once home to talented players like Ray Allen, Gary Payton, and even Kevin Durant. The interesting fact is that the Supersonics have won a playoff series more recently than the Sacramento Kings did, with the latter still an NBA team to date.

The last playoff series won by the Sonics was in 2005. Ironically, it was when they eliminated the Kings in six games of the first round. Meanwhile, the Kings' last playoff series win came in 2004. It was when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the Timberwolves in seven games. Although the Kings did make the postseason in 2006 and 2023, they have yet to make it past the first round.

2. Tony Snell is first player to average shooting splits of 50/50/100

Before you get carried away, this stat actually isn't in NBA history books. However, this stat would technically be true had Snell met the league requirement for attempts and games played. While Snell has become famous in the past on Twitter for finishing games with zeroes across the board, we need to show him a little bit more respect for accomplishing something that nobody has ever done before.

In the 2020-2021 season playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Snell played a total of 47 games and averaged three shots a game. He finished the season with season averages of 5.3 points while shooting 51.5% from the field, 56.9% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line. As per StatMuse, when a player attempts a minimum of 100 shots (Snell attempted 171), Snell is the only player to finish with those shooting numbers to end a season.

1. The Los Angeles Lakers struggle on opening night.

It's crazy to think that a team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis experience trouble hitting the ground running. While there were some tough years during the post-Kobe era, one weird stat not too many people know of is the Lakers' record on opening night. Whether it's at home or on the road, since 2014 the Lakers are 1-9 in their first game of the season.

They've lost four times to the Clippers, twice to the Warriors, and once to the Rockets, Timberwolves, and Blazers. Their only win came in 2016 when they defeated the Houston Rockets by six points.

