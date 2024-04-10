The San Francisco 49ers have found their quarterback of the present and future. But the 49ers still want to ensure they have ample backup options should Purdy ever suffer another injury.
Kellen Mond, a former third-round NFL draft pick, is hoping San Francisco gives him that backup spot. The QB will be working out at San Francisco's local Pro Day on Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Mond will be amongst a trio of veteran tight ends hoping to make an impression on San Francisco.
The Minnesota Vikings like what they saw from Mond entering the the 2021 NFL Draft and used the 66th overall pick to select him. He appeared in just one game with the team, attempting three passes total.
From there, Mond latched on with the Cleveland Browns and eventually Indianapolis Colts, but never saw the field. He's looking to prove he deserves another chance in San Francisco.
Mond is only 24-years-old and had a prolific career during his time at Texas A&M. He threw for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns, adding another 1,608 yards and 22 scores on the ground. Mond, Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott are the only quarterbacks in SEC history to throw for over 9,000 yards and run for 1,500.
While he hasn't necessarily had an opportunity to prove it on the field, Mond's production from college has not translated at the NFL level. To his credit, not many expected Brock Purdy to be a star with the 49ers.
Mond will certainly need to put in a good Pro Day for the 49ers to consider signing him. At this stage of his career, all he is looking for is an opportunity.
49ers' options at QB behind Brock Purdy
San Francisco has already made one major addition at quarterback in Joshua Dobbs. He spent the 2023 campaign auditioning as a potential starter throughout the NFL.
Dobbs began with the Arizona Cardinals, starting eight games. He threw for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. However, the Cardinals went just 1-7 and he was traded to the Vikings with Kyler Murray set to return.
In Minnesota, Dobbs filled in for the suddenly injured Kirk Cousins. He was eventually benched for Nick Mullins after going 2-2 and throwing for 895 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.
His whirlwind trip landed him San Francisco entering the 2024 season. The results may not have been glamorous, but his starting experience will be a valuable resource for San Francisco.
If Kellen Mond wanted to earn a spot on the roster, he would first need to be signed and then beat out the current QB3, Brandon Allen. Allen had been with the Cincinnati Bengals since 2020, serving as a backup to Joe Burrow. He started six games over his tenure, going 1-5, and throwing for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
He doesn't have the same experience on the field as Dobbs, but Allen has still been around a successful NFL locker room. Mond will need to win San Francisco over with his physical traits if he wants to come back into the NFL with the 49ers.