For as splendid as his entire rookie season was, three of Victor Wembanyama's most noteworthy games came against three of the very best players in the game. Given what we're learning about the San Antonio Spurs' generational talent, it shouldn't surprise. That he thirsts to play against the elite is impressive enough. That he already sometimes hangs with them and outplayed one of them is what helps set him apart.
“I'm thinking of guys like [Joel] Embiid, [Nikola] Jokic, Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. They're here every night. Doing it once or twice is not enough. They're doing this every game,” Wemby answered in what he learned most through a historic inaugural NBA campaign.
In naming the winners of the last five NBA MVP's, Wembanyama played Embiid and Antetokounmpo once each and faced Jokic four times.
Victor Wembanyama vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo
In a very entertaining game in early January, the Greek Freak outscored (44-27), out-rebounded (14-9) and out-assisted (7-1) Wembanyama in a 125-121 Milwaukee Bucks victory. But the 7-foot-4 big man put up his numbers in 14 less minutes than the 2019 and 2020 MVP that night. Wemby blocked five shots, including a highlight worthy rejection on a late Antetokounmpo dunk attempt.
Throughout the night, the French marvel dazzled with several incredible plays at the Frost Bank Center.
“First of all, I'm glad it's not the opposite,” Wembanyama answered when asked by ClutchPoints what it was like to hear post-game praise, such as from Antetokounmpo that night, from the game's best.
“It just reminds me that I'm on the right path. I appreciate it always from guys that I've watched growing up and that I've loved. And, also it makes me feel good about the future, but also the the present of basketball and who owns the game really right now. They're guys I can trust to offer a lot of performances and greatness over the next several years. I'm just very, very hopeful for them and for the future of the game.”
Wembanyama vs. Joel Embiid
With a Philadelphia 76ers record 70 points and a 133-123 win, the reigning NBA MVP took the night on January 22. Lost, though, in the performance, and rightfully so, were Wembanyama's 33 points as the Spurs hung around despite Joel Embiid's explosion.
“It's more like an attitude that I see with the top ten biggest players or best scorers, for example, in the league,” Wemby has said about the best players in the game. “It's the way they're here every single night. There's players that even if you check the box scores, they almost never had a bad night the whole season.”
Spurs rookie vs. Nikola Jokic
After Nikola Jokic outscored him 39-22, 31-17, 42-23 through their first three meetings, the Rookie of the Year favorite turned the tables on the 2021 and 2022 NBA MVP.
Wembanyama outscored (34-22) and out-rebounded (12-7) his counterpart in leading the Silver and Black to a thrilling win in the second to last game of the season when the Denver Nuggets were in contention for the Western Conference's top playoff seed.
“The more I grow up, the greater my opponents are. It's just beautiful to see,” Wemby told ClutchPoints two days later.
“When I see people trying to be beasts against me and being the best in the world, what else I can do but give it back and try to be the best and try to beat them as well. It's weird because we're opponents, but it's a very special relationship.”
A relationship within the game's best is what Victor Wembanyama figures to be a part of for the foreseeable future.