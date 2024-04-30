The San Francisco 49ers have to be feeling good coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft weekend. The team brought in an impressive haul of rookies and did not end up moving either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in a trade. San Francisco is already in impressive shape, but the team is also looking into adding a former division rival in the back end of their defense.
According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 49ers are one of a handful of teams who have been in touch with former Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. The 28-year-old former All-Pro was cut by the Seahawks earlier this offseason to clear up cap space.
Any new contract for Adams would be nowhere near as expensive as his previous deal. Adams signed a four-year $72 million contract with the Seahawks after sending a lucrative trade package to the New York Jets to acquire his services. Seattle spent two first-round picks (2021 and 2022), a 2021 third-round pick, and safety Bradley McDougald to New York in exchange for Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick.
The 49ers are in need of reinforcements at off-ball lineback/box safety. Established starter Dre Greenlaw injured himself in the Super Bowl as likely won't be ready to start the regular season. San Francisco did sign De'Vondre Campbell in free agency, but he does not possess the same pass coverage skills that Greenlaw possesses. Adams would fit naturally in that role as a safety with both established coverage skills and a reputation for getting his nose dirty in run defense.
Recapping the 2024 NFL Draft for the San Francisco 49ers
The 2024 roster for the San Francisco 49ers is finally coming into focus.
The San Francisco 49ers chose the following players in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Ricky Pearsall – WR – First round (31st overall)
- Renardo Green – CB – Second round (64th overall)
- Dominick Puni – T – Third round (86th overall)
- Malik Mustapha – S – Fourth round (124th overall)
- Isaac Guerendo – RB – Fourth round (129th overall)
- Jacob Cowing – WR – Fourth round (135th overall)
- Jarrett Kingston – G – Sixth round (215th overall)
- Tatum Bethune – LB – Seventh round (251st overall)
The 49ers came into the draft with needs on the offensive line and at wide receiver, safety, and tight end. San Francisco addressed most of these needs with draft picks.
Ricky Pearsall is an exciting wide receiver prospect. He boasts excellent route running, dependable hands, and the important ability to get open. Pearsall played with 49er Brandon Aiyuk during their time at Arizona State, so he comes into the receiver room with some built in chemistry. He is an exciting option as wide receiver three next year in a 49ers offense that also features George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey as pass catchers.
Other noteworthy selections include Renardo Green and Isaac Guerendo.
Green's draft stock started rising after an impressive showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl. The Florida State corner put out some impressive tape guarding some of this draft's top weapons in LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. He will likely serve as depth for Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir in his rookie season.
Guerendo is someone who hugely benefited from a strong performance at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. He put up a 9.98 RAS score, the fifth highest recorded since 1987. He is intriguing depth behind McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell.