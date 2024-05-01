Prince William is alerting the public on how his family is amid the cancer diagnosis of both his wife Princess Kate (Kate Middleton) and his father King Charles III. Prince William attended the grand opening of James Place Newcastle on Tuesday in Tyne, England, on Tuesday (April 30) where attendees asked about the wellbeing of the royal family.
“All is well,” Prince William reportedly responded per Entertainment Tonight.
This follows Prince William's vow to take care of Princess Kate. In his first public appearance since his wife's cancer diagnosis announcement, William accepted cards for both Kate and his father King Charles III who have both been diagnosed in the past couple of months. A volunteer at the food distribution charity Surplus to Supper surprised the royal with cards for them both. The Telegraph reported that when accepting the cards from the volunteer, they asked William to look after Kate and he responded: “I will.”
Princess Kate's Cancer Diagnosis
Princess Kate explained in a video that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery.
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the royal mom explained. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said referring to her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”
A source also gave some insight on why Prince William was not in the video with Princess Kate while she delivered her message last month.
“It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own,” a palace source told People.
“William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January,” the source says. “Now more than ever, he's focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”
King Charles III Health Update
King Charles III returned to public duties on Tuesday (April 30) per CNN. This is his first royal engagement since he announced that he is being treated for cancer. The Palace has not specified what cancer the King has.
He later spoke out about the support he received from around the world.
“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in February. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”
He continued at the time, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.
“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”