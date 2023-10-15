The San Francisco 49ers are rolling in the 2023 season and have a great shot at staying undefeated as they face the Cleveland Browns. Already stocked with studs on defense, the Niners have added even more reinforcements. Ahead of Week 6, there is a major question being asked: Is Randy Gregory playing today for the 49ers?

Is Randy Gregory playing for 49ers vs. Browns after trade?

Gregory will make his debut for the 49ers today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. After sitting out the first game following his trade to San Francisco — in which the Niners stomped the Dallas Cowboys out by a score of 42-10 — Gregory is ready to hit the field with his new team.

The 49ers traded a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Gregory and a seventh-rounder in the same draft. Gregory's time with Denver did not include the success he had hoped and the team was ready to move on from him. He would have been released had San Francisco not swooped in to secure his addition to the roster.

The 30-year-old adds depth to a stellar defense headlined by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa as the 49ers look to compete for the Super Bowl. Improving to 6-0 shouldn’t be too hard with the Browns starting P.J. Walker due to an injury to Deshaun Watson.

The question of if Randy Gregory is playing today for the 49ers lingered after the trade and now, San Francisco will get to add another skilled veteran to a strong defensive front.