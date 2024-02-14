Kubiak accepts the New Orleans job after the 49ers lost in the Super Bowl.

After the Super Bowl is usually the time where coaches on the final two teams take jobs elsewhere if interviewed and that is exactly what happened to former San Francisco 49ers pass-game coordinator Klint Kubiak. He has taken the offensive coordinator job with the New Orleans Saints, but gives major props to head coach Kyle Shanahan according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“Just being here a year, my experience is, Kyle really lets you into his brain in his game plan meetings,” Kubiak said. “He’s thinking out loud in what he’s looking for and what he wants to attack, the players he wants to attack certain coverages with. He’s such a bright coach. Just to be around him, you soak in things that are important to him and things he uses to make decisions. I would say he’s very forthcoming with his assistants, and he also is very challenging with us. He demands a lot out of us and gets the most out of us.”

Kubiak talks about the “good pressure” he's facing

Klint's dad in Gary Kubiak and Kyle's dad in Mike Shanahan worked together for the Denver Broncos about 20 years ago, which made the current situation with their sons in San Francisco even more ironic. Now with the coach heading to a new team, there is pressure, but it is “good pressure” as said by Kubialk to Breer.