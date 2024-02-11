An intriguing choice for the Saints.

After dismissing Pete Carmichael, the New Orleans Saints are in search of a new offensive coordinator. Their offense last season was absolutely awful. While they don't have the star power of a team like the San Francisco 49ers or the Baltimore Ravens, they should've been much better than their shoddy performance. Because of that, New Orleans is looking towards one of the top teams for help. The Saints are reportedly close to a deal with 49ers' passing coordinator Klink Kubiak to be their new OC, per Tom Pelissero.

“The New Orleans Saints are pillaging the NFC Champion 49ers for their new offensive coordinator. The Saints are expected to finalize a deal after Super Bowl LVIII to hire San Francisco's passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for the vacant role, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.”

The Saints had a rather uninspiring offense in the NFL last season, both in the stat sheet and with the eye test. Derek Carr isn't Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, but he's a pretty solid quarterback all things considered. New Orleans had no business being as bad as they were during certain stretches. Carr certainly struggled, but Carmichael's playcalling was called into question multiple times during the season.

Klint Kubiak, the son of former head coach Gary Kubiak, will bring his experience from San Francisco's offense to the Saints. Kubiak joined the team in 2023, but he's had prior experience with the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings. We'll see if New Orleans' offense looks better after the arrival of Kubiak.