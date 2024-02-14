The 49ers and DC Steve Wilks are parting ways.

The San Francisco 49ers lost a heartbreaker on Sunday in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers had numerous chances to win the game, but too many things went wrong, and the Chiefs got the win in overtime. Now, the season is over, and the 49ers are starting to shift their focus to next season. They made a huge coaching move on Wednesday as San Francisco and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks parted ways.

In the Super Bowl, the defense actually did an outstanding job stopping the Chiefs for most of the game. Kansas City had just three points at halftime, and the 49ers had the lead. Things seemed to change after a muffed punt set the Chiefs up deep in 49ers territory. Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass on the next play, and the game flipped after that moment.

Few would argue that the defense was to blame for the Super Bowl loss, but the 49ers are still moving on from Steve Wilks.

“The #49ers are moving on from DC Steve Wilks,” Ari Meirov said in a tweet.

We'll see if this moves helps the 49ers get to the mountaintop of football. After Sunday, Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco have now lost two recent heartbreakers to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. They continue to get close, but they haven't found a way to get over the hump.

It will be interesting to see where the 49ers go from here. This will obviously be a crucial hire for them, and it will be a crucial offseason as a whole for the team.