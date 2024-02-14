Brock Purdy is looking for ways to take a step forward after the 49ers fell short in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

The San Francisco 49ers were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion. San Francisco almost earned the championship, but ultimately fell short as the Chiefs continued their dynasty. Brock Purdy is already looking for ways to improve during the offseason as San Francisco hopes to rebound next year.

“Shoulder mobility, my hips,” Purdy said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “Just being able to move better. I feel like my rookie year, I was pretty tight. And then I had surgery, so my focus was on my arm. So I feel like I could be a little more elusive and stuff in how I move. And that’s something I want to get better at.”

49ers: Purdy's 2023 season

Purdy earned MVP consideration following his strong campaign. He has come a long way since being the last pick in the NFL Draft. Purdy still has his share of critics, but there's no question that he's emerged as a reliable starting QB in the league at the very least.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. Purdy also led the league in quarterback rating with a mark of 113.0.

Purdy may not be the best quarterback in the NFL, but he helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl. Of course, offensive superstars like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel played a pivotal role in the 49ers' success as well. And the 49ers wouldn't have been in the big game without their stellar defense.

But that doesn't mean Purdy's performance was not impactful. San Francisco's QB will look to take another step forward during the upcoming offseason. Perhaps the 49ers will also take a step forward next year and win the Super Bowl.