My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The San Francisco 49ers have quite the quarterback conundrum on their hands heading into the 2023 season. They drafted Trey Lance as the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he has played sparingly over his first two seasons, and was upstaged by 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, who led San Fran all the way to the NFC Championship Game. But now Lance is healthy, Purdy is recovering from an elbow injury, and Sam Darnold is also in the mix.

It’s quite a messy situation for the Niners, but there are worse options to have available than a handful of solid quarterbacks who could all conceivably start and lead your team to victory. Everyone has their opinion on what the 49ers should do with their current quarterback situation, and after hearing what Rich Eisen had to say on the situation, longtime sports radio host Larry Krueger was convinced that Eisen has sources with the San Francisco organization.

Eisen clearly has a pipeline to the #49ers’ front office. He’s a huge fan of Lynch/Shanahan. I can’t recall him ever being critical of either guy. He just laid out their QB game plan, and their thinking. What do you believe? Does Rich have this much insight on every team’s… https://t.co/ERg2zQtYjS — Larry Krueger (@sportslarryk) May 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eisen is certainly well-connected in NFL circles, but it feels a bit far-fetched to suggest that he has sources for the 49ers telling him what they are going to do because of this one suggestion. Many people have suggested that the Niners take a similar route as Eisen suggested here, but they don’t have sources inside the organization, do they?

This is a pretty interesting take from Krueger, and it doesn’t really feel like it has much truth to it. Either way, it will be interesting to see what the 49ers do about their quarterback situation to start the 2023 season, as Eisen’s take could end up being prophetic if San Fran opts to move on from Lance.