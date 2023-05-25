So, you’re saying there’s a chance? Two-time retired legendary quarterback and new minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders Tom Brady again had his name mentioned in a possible NFL comeback tour.

“It’s so amazing what an minority owner can do,” NFL host and pundit Rich Eisen said Thursday on the Rich Eisen Show. “Sometimes, they just bring their family and go to the games. Others put on a helmet.”

Full disclosure, Eisen and his co-host Chris Brockman were clearly having fun when they made the bonkers suggestion. However, when considering how Brady was linked to teams before he officially retired, the idea may not be so outrageous. After all, this is a man who played until 45 years of age, masterfully preserved his health and relentlessly loves the game of football.

And now, he will remain connected to the sport for the foreseeable future after agreeing to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders earlier this week. That takes care of the proximity. Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury was more serious than originally diagnosed and required surgery. There is the opportunity. Does that mean the only thing standing between the greatest quarterback in history donning the silver and black is pure will?

Well, not exactly. Sure, there is a precedent for player-owners, but all 32 teams would need to approve this improbable return. Furthermore, a significant investment was made with Garoppolo. Pushing him to the side for Brady once again would be indescribably brutal.

There was the belief that Bill Belichick was ready to move on from No. 12 in favor of young Garoppolo while the two shared the QB room on the New England Patriots. Ownership chose Tom Brady and the backup was sent to the Bay Area.

That type of deja vu could be debilitating for a franchise and be a potential hurricane of troubling optics for the Raiders. Still, Brady’s past has made it so that supposedly absurd scenarios cannot be entirely ruled out.

But Jimmy Garoppolo should rest easy this time.