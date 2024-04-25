Hugh Jackman, known for his iconic portrayal of Wolverine, recently engaged in playful banter over a moment in the new “Deadpool & Wolverine” trailer that nods to his character's aging in the popular “Old Man Logan” comics. The trailer, teasing the long-awaited reunion with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool under the Marvel Studios banner, has sparked both excitement and humor among fans and cast alike, Comicbook reports.
Jackman Embraces Aging Wolverine with Humor
In a particularly memorable scene from the trailer, Wolverine attempts to unsheathe his claws in his classic intimidating fashion, only to have them sputter out awkwardly, a direct homage to the “Old Man Logan” storyline where Wolverine grapples with aging. Fans quickly took to social media to highlight this callback, prompting Hugh Jackman to respond humorously. On X (formerly Twitter), he quipped, “Age is just a number. Someone once said. #DeadpoolAndWolverine,” embracing the meme with the good humor that fans love him for.
Age is just a number. Someone once said. #DeadpoolAndWolverine
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 24, 2024
This interaction underscores not only Jackman's playful rapport with fans but also his confidence in the new film. His ability to joke about Wolverine's vulnerabilities suggests a deep appreciation for the character's journey and a robust belief in the film's successful portrayal of a more seasoned Wolverine.
Ensemble Cast and Easter Eggs Enrich the Trailer
The “Deadpool & Wolverine” trailer is not just a playground for Jackman's Wolverine, but it also brings back beloved characters from the Deadpool franchise. Morena Baccarin returns as Wade’s ex-fiancée, Vanessa, alongside X-Men members such as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yukio, and Colossus. The cast also includes Leslie Uggams as Blind Al and Karan Soni as Dopinder, enriching the narrative with familiar faces and ongoing storylines.
Adding to the film's buzz, the trailer features a humorous Easter egg aimed at Deadpool's creator, Rob Liefeld. Fans with a keen eye spotted a trashed store named “Liefeld's Just Feet” in the background of a scene, a playful jab at Liefeld's notorious comic book art style, particularly how he draws (or omits) feet. This clever insertion is a testament to the film's adherence to Deadpool's meta-humor, celebrating its comic book roots while engaging its audience with inside jokes.
As anticipation builds for “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Jackman's light-hearted engagement with fans and the cleverly packed trailer suggest a film that respects its origins and characters. With an ensemble cast that blends humor and action, and a lead who can laugh at himself, the film is poised to deliver not just blockbuster action but also a heartfelt nod to long-time followers of the Wolverine saga. Fans are eagerly counting down to the release, ready to see how their favorite characters evolve in their latest Marvel adventure.