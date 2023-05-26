Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Will the San Francisco 49ers be able to continue their streak of extended playoff runs in the 2023 season?

The 49ers ended their 2022 campaign with a record of 13-4, putting them in first place in the NFC West and second place in the NFC. They earned wins in the NFL Playoffs’ Wild Card and Divisional rounds but fell in a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

San Francisco brought in nine rookies through the 2023 NFL Draft. It drafted Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown with their first selection in the third round, adding a rookie who played in 35 games during his 3-year career with the Nittany Lions. The Niners took Michigan kicker Jake Moody at pick No. 99 and Alabama tight end Cameron Latu to round out the third round.

“You don’t see a freshman kicker just come in and be good, which I think bodes well,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this month. “Because you don’t see a lot of rookie kickers in the NFL be real good. It usually takes some time. There’s some history and evidence here that says Jake’s gonna be good right away.”

Which one of the team’s draft picks could be a potential rookie sleeper that can make an impact during the 2023 NFL season? And how can they fit on a 49ers roster with the potential to make the playoffs for the third year in a row?

Niners Rookie Sleeper: Darrell Luter Jr.

The Niners will need to improve their passing defense to continue their runs in the postseason.

San Francisco allowed a completion percentage of 65.6% and 3,789 passing yards during the 2022 season. The figures would put them at 20th and 21st in the NFL, respectively. Cornerback Charvarius Ward led the team with 11 pass deflections, while safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. took first place on the squad with five interceptions.

Luter played in 13 games for the South Alabama Jaguars in 202. He garnered 42 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception. He picked off a pass during a 20-17 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in October, a game that lifted South Alabama to a record of 4-1 behind 112 receiving yards from receiver Caullin Lacy.

Luter may have an easier time fitting in with the 49ers system on defense than most, as detailed by South Alabama defensive coordinator and safeties coach Corey Batoon in an interview with Niners Nation.

“I think the biggest thing you see out of him is that he is a system fit for the 49ers,” Batoon said on Monday, via Niners Nation. “They are running a lot of the read thirds coverage that we run. I have another former player, Azeez (Al-Shaair) played for me at FAU and he is another guy who plugs in and plays because it’s the same coverage system, a lot of the same terminology, a lot of the same packaging.”

Luter’s 6-foot frame and the talent he showed from his stellar season at South Alabama make him an intriguing prospect for the 49ers. He can play snaps behind Ward, a projected starter for the 49ers, during his rookie season in the NFL. Ward started in 17 games for the Niners during the 2022 season, playing in 100% of the team’s snaps on defense on six occasions and 90% or more in 11 games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Should he continue to improve under the 49ers’ coaching staff, he can become a valuable part of the Niners’ defensive system for years to come.