The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to gear up for another playoff run next season after failing to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It appears the first step in the process is already in the works after the front office decided to extend one of the key offensive linemen protecting Brock Purdy.
Colton McKivitz, the 49ers' starting right tackle, officially signed a one-year $7 million contract extension, according to AMDG Sports Agency and confirmed by Ian Rapoport. McKivitz is likely going to serve as the starter once again next season.
The veteran offensive lineman played a backup role for the first three years of his career. Last season was the first time he played as a starter and proved to be a reliable option. It appears the 49ers are bringing him back on a one-year prove it deal to show off his consistency.
This is a smart move for the 49ers. The offense found a ton of success these last few seasons and the offensive line has played a major role in that. Brock Purdy was able to perform at a high level and the pass protection is key to his success.
With Colton McKivitz signed to a new contract, the 49ers can focus on other key areas. Considering how stacked the roster already is, San Francisco will want to retain as many players as possible. That likely gives the team their best chances at making a deep playoff run next season.
NFL free agency begins on March 13. The 49ers should be one of the busier teams as they aim to continue building a deep roster around Brock Purdy.