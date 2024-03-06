Brandon Aiyuk is going into his last year on his rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers, and as he seeks a solution to his long-term future with the team in the form of an extension, his fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel expressed confidence that his teammate would remain with the 49ers for the long haul.
“Yeah, I love that guy. I don't see him leaving, though. I don't see him leaving,” Deebo Samuel said on the Up and Adams show, according David Bonilla of 49erswebzone. “If you look at his numbers from when he got to the league and now, it's always a different type of leap. And so, like I told him, I said, ‘Hey, man, you put yourself in a position to be where you want to be.' He's up for a new deal and things like that.”
Samuel went on to say that it will not always be a smooth process trying to get a long-term deal with the 49ers done, because he went through that type of situation as well before signing his extension.
“And I just toldhim, because I've been through it, it's not going to be all fine and dandy like you think it's going to be,” Samuel said on Up and Adams. “You've got to stay the course. You done did everything possible that you did for you to be in a position that you be in, and just let everything play out.”
The 49ers have arguably the most talented roster in the NFL, and will have to pick and choose who they will pay to stay under the salary cap. Brandon Aiyuk is one that the team would like to have stick around.