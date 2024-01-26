Steve Wilks knows that Chase Young and the 49ers can hound the Lions.

The NFC Championship game is near and there is one big concern for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's defense was not able to sack Jordan Love once in their divisional matchup. This prompted fans to declare that the Detroit Lions might just beat them handily. It is largely because of the lack of aggressiveness in their defensive unit. Chase Young got blasted the most. However, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks came to his aid, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

“Chase stepped in and did well. We didn’t have any sacks but he was effective rushing the passer and putting pressure on the quarterback,” Steve Wilks said about the effort Chase Young put in to get close to Jordan Love.

The 49ers are facing a Lions squad that ran 71 total plays which got them 391 all-purpose yards with a 5.5 yards per play average. Their opponents' offensive line also allowed two sacks which clearly have shaken up Jared Goff in the latter parts of the game. If they do put in more aggressiveness, they can clearly dominate and win the NFC Championship.

Coach Shanahan backs up the 49ers defense

Kyle Shanahan also came up to defend his defensive squad. The 49ers head honcho did not like how they were chastised for spending a lot on their defense but not notching a sack against the Green Bay Packers.

“I don’t go in there and say: ‘Look at these millions, look at these sacks, that’s unacceptable.’ I go in and look how we’re playing… If we’ve got a four-man rush and people are chipping every time and the back is staying in to help… you’re probably not getting any sacks. But, I don’t think they’re getting any points, either. There’s a balance to it. Yeah, we want more sacks. But how are we going to do it? I liked how our D-line played,” Shanahan declared.

There is a lot of work to be done for the 49ers when they face Dan Campbell's Lions. They had the ball for 32 minutes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Chase Young, Arik Armstead, and any other guys manage to take Goff down, they may just be headed to the Super Bowl.