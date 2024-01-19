San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Chase Young believes that Brock Purdy is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are currently gearing up to begin their 2024 NFL postseason run following a well-earned bye week in last week's Wild Card Round. Purdy led what was a dynamic 49ers offensive attack this year, supplemented by several skill positional stars including Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, helping San Francisco clinch the number one overall seed in the NFC in the process.

One person who loves what he's seen from Purdy in his first full year as the starting quarterback of the 49ers is none other than San Francisco defensive end Chase Young, who was traded to the 49ers from the Washington Commanders midway through the season.

Young recently heaped lofty praise on Purdy that will hype up 49ers fans (and raise the eyebrows of other fanbases across the league).

“Brock is that dude,” said Young, per 49ers on NBCS on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “He's probably the nicest guy in the locker room, the chillest guy. He just goes out there and throws that ball… He's a confident guy. I feel like most confident guys know how to keep their composure, so I feel like that just comes natural for him… best quarterback in the league. I'm happy he's on my team.”

For a while, it looked like Brock Purdy might win the NFL MVP award for his performance in 2023. While that distinction is now likely to go to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Purdy can still silence his critics with a strong showing in the upcoming postseason.