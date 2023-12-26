The 49ers felt the absence of Trent Williams after he left Monday night's game with the injury.

A Week 16 loss is bad enough for the San Francisco 49ers, but there are multiple injury concerns for the NFC's top seed after its 33-19 defeat by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Perhaps none are more of a priority to figure out than that of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. Williams left the game early in the second half with a groin injury and did not return. He is expected to get an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity, but Williams himself feels confident it's not serious.

“I’m good. I know you want to ask me about the injury. I’ll be all right,” Williams said, per Eric Branch.

Williams did not speak to reporters after the game other than that small tidbit, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the lineman wanted to get back into the game. The Niners medical staff advised against it and Williams did not see the field for the majority of the second half.

The wrong time for injuries

With the way the 49ers were playing before the loss to the Ravens, it hurts to lose that momentum with such a dud of a game. It stings even more with the amount of injuries San Francisco has to deal with as the playoffs loom.

Not only is there concern about Trent Williams, but two backup offensive linemen were injured in the game as well. The 49ers could be looking at some thin offensive line depth in Week 17 and likely will have to bring in some reinforcements.

Quarterback Brock Purdy also left the game due to injury but there doesn’t seem to be much worry from the Niners about his long-term health.

Still, there are better positions to be in health-wise for the 49ers and although their playoff position isn’t wrapped up yet, they can afford to be a little cautious with some of these injuries, particularly Williams.

There is an argument to be made that Trent Williams is the most valuable player on the 49ers. San Francisco's chances at a Super Bowl come much easier with him on the field.