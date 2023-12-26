The 49ers are hoping Trent Williams will just be fine.

The San Francisco 49ers are not having a great Christmas Day on the field Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Making things worse for the Niners is the injury offensive tackle Trent Williams appeared to suffer in the second half, which also forced him to leave the game, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“49ers’ LT Trent Williams is questionable to return tonight due to a groin injury.”

For what it's worth, Williams remains on the bench during the fourth quarter. It seems that whatever injury he suffered, it's something that isn't serious enough to be so worried about for the 49ers. The blowout nature of the contest might have also played a factor in his absence on the field.

Trent Williams suffers injury in 49ers vs Ravens

Nevertheless, the 49ers need Williams to be healthy if they are to go deep in the looming NFL playoffs. He is arguably the team's most important player. He walked into Monday's meeting with the Ravens as one of the five best-graded offensive linemen in the league over at Pro Football Focus.

PFF Highest Graded Offensive Linemen this Season: 1. DET OT Penei Sewell – 91.8

2. DET C Frank Ragnow – 88.1

3. ATL OG Chris Lindstrom – 87.8

4. MIA C Connor Williams – 86.5

5. SF OT Trent Williams – 85.8 Sewell and Ragnow deserve 1st Team All Pro this Season. — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) December 25, 2023

There is no denying the big role Williams plays on the 49ers, as he has been an incredibly reliable weapon in front of the likes of quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey.

As a team, San Francisco has one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL. After 15 weeks of football in the 2023 NFL regular season, the Niners ranked second overall with 30.4 points per game and second in total offense with 402.6 total yards per outing.