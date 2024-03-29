The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The 76ers are 39-34 this season, and they lost four of their last five games. Philadelphia has dropped all the way to eighth in the Eastern Conference, so they now have to play in the Play-In tournament. Chances are they will finish seventh or eighth, but the Bulls could catch them if they are not careful. The 76ers have won two of three games against the Cavaliers this season, though. In those games, Tyrese Maxey is scoring 25.3 points per game to lead the team. As a team, the 76ers are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers are 44-29 this season, and they have also lost four of their last five games. Seeds two through five are up for grabs in the Eastern Conference, so the Cavaliers have to start winning more games. Against the 76ers this season, Darius Garland is averaging 24.3 points per game to lead the team. Jarrett Allen is right behind him with 23.7 points per game. Donovan Mitchell has played just one game against the 76ers this season, but he dropped 36 points in that one game. Mitchell could return on Friday, but he will remain questionable.
NBA Odds
NBA Odds: 76ers-Cavaliers Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +8 (-112)
Moneyline: +260
Cleveland Cavaliers: -8 (-108)
Moneyline: -320
Over: 212 (-110)
Under: 212 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers do not have Embiid (obviously), but Maxey and Tobias Harris have been picking up some slack. The 76ers need these two players to be at their best if they want to win the season series with Cleveland. The good news is they are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Cavaliers. When Cleveland allows at least 115 points this season, they are 7-20. If the 76ers can get to that number again, they will cover the spread.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Two things to keep in mind. First, the 76ers do not have Joel Embiid. Without him this season, the 76ers are 13-26. It is a big reason the 76ers have fallen into the Play-In tournament. Second, the Cavaliers could have Donovan Mitchell back, and boy did they miss him. Without Mitchell this season, the Cavs are 11-13. It does not seem bad, but they are also 5-8 since the beginning of March. With him back, the Cavaliers will be able to win this game.
Despite all that, the Cavaliers are usually a good defensive team. They are top-5 in points allowed per game, and their defense is a big reason for their success. When the Cavaliers allow less than 115 points, they are 37-9. If the Cavaliers can keep Philly below 115, they will cover this spread.
Final 76ers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
I am going to work under the assumption that Mitchell will play this game. Even if minutes are restricted, he will make enough of a difference to help the Cavaliers win this game. With that said, I am going to take the Cavaliers to win this game straight up.
Final 76ers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers ML (-320)