The Toronto Maple Leafs were pushed to the brink in their first-round series with the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, as they suffered a 3-1 loss in Game 4 to push their deficit in the series to 3-1. While the team looked better in their attempt to rally in the third period, they were noticeably without star center Auston Matthews, who ruled out for the remainder of the game a few minutes into the period.
Matthews has been battling an illness in recent days, and while he managed to suit up for this game, it was clear that he was struggling with it through the first two periods. With the Bruins grabbing their third goal late in the second period, the team decided to not send Matthews back out on the ice for the final frame, with head coach Sheldon Keefe confirming after the game that it was due to his lingering illness.
Via Elliotte Friedman:
“Sheldon Keefe says Auston Matthews was pulled by the doctor due to the illness he’s been dealing with.”
Maple Leafs going to need Auston Matthews healthy for Game 5
Matthews is fresh off the best season of his career, as he scored a league-leading 69 goals while also racking up 38 assists to give him a career-high 107 points on the year. Throughout this series against the Bruins, though, Matthews has been fairly quiet, as he's only recorded points in one game, with that being the team's Game 2 victory, where he scored the game-winning goal while also picking up assists on Toronto's two other goals in the game.
Things have not gone the Maple Leafs way so far in this series, and it's clear they are relying on Matthews to produce for them. While the results have not been what fans or the team are hoping for, Keefe noted that the team is still going out there giving it their all. And while you can fault them for several other struggles they have dealt with so far in this series, he believes the team can't be faulted for a lack of effort.
Via Chris Johnston:
“Sheldon Keefe: ‘You can question a lot of things, you can't question the effort.'”
All eyes are going to be on Matthews' status ahead of their do-or-die Game 5 action against the Bruins after he was forced out of this game early, but he's obviously going to do whatever he can to play given the implications of this game. However, it's not exactly a guarantee that he will be able to play, as he is still dealing with the effects of the illness, which is a worrying update even with the puck not dropping for Game 5 until Tuesday night.
Via Chris Johnston:
“Sheldon Keefe on Auston Matthews: ‘For whatever reason, it's not one of those run-of-the-mill everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go. This one has lingered. The affects have lingered and gotten worse when he gets on the ice and is asserting himself.'”
If the Maple Leafs end up being without Matthews in Game 5, that will be a massive obstacle that they may ultimately be unable to overcome. While they played their best hockey of the night without him on the ice, that's not something they can bank on happening again. Matthews will do everything he can to get himself in time for Tuesday night, and the fate of Toronto's season may depend on whether or not he can suit up for their next game.