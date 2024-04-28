The Boston Celtics will attempt to take a commanding 3-1 series lead as they play the Miami Heat for Game 4 on Monday at the Kayseya Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics-Heat Game 4 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Celtics defeated the Heat 104-84 in Game to retake control of this series. Initially, they led 21-12 after the first and eventually built a 62-39 halftime lead. This game was never in danger, as the Celtics cruised to victory.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 22 points while shooting 11 for 20. Also, Jayson Tatum added 22 points and 11 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points while shooting 5 for 9. Meanwhile, Devin White added 16 points.
Bam Adebayo had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Heat. Likewise, Tyler Herro had 15 points while shooting 5 for 16. Nikola Jovic had 15 points while shooting 5 for 11. Furthermore, Jaime Jaquez had 12 points while shooting 5 for 13.
The Celtics shot 47.6 percent from the floor, including 29.7 percent from the triples. Conversely, the Heat shot 41.6 percent from the field, including 32.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Celtics also won the board battle 43-36. Likewise, they also had four steals, which helped force 12 turnovers. Boston also had six blocked shots.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics-Heat Game 4 Odds
Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -550
Miami Heat: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +410
Over: 203 (-110)
Under: 203 (-110)
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 4
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT, Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Boston
TV: TNT, Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Boston
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics took a bad loss in Game 2. Therefore, they knew they needed to bounce back in a major way and did just that. Brown was the leading scorer and also had two steals. Meanwhile, Tatum had a plus-minus of +22, while Porzingis had +12. Jrue Holiday only had three points but also had a +23. Furthermore, the bench was excellent, with Al Horford and Sam Houser also having a plus-minus of +15.
Tatum and Brown are the two that make this team gel. After not getting the job done in Game 2, they found a way to lead the charge in Game 3. The Celtics hope they can do it again as they get ready for a big game in Miami. Ultimately, Tatum is averaging 24.3 points in this series, while Brown is averaging 24 points.
White is hoping to keep the momentum going. After another solid performance, he is averaging 16.3 points per game. Porzingis also had a good performance. Thus, he is currently averaging 14 points per game. But like most good games, the Celtics got another good performance from their bench. Ultimately, if their bench can continue to produce big results, they won't have an issue with Miami.
The Celtics will cover the spread if they continue to convert their shooting chances. Then, they need to force turnovers and block shots.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
All the good things that the Heat did in Game 2 evaporated in Game 3 when they lost the fundamental abilities to make proper stops and could not hit their shots. Likewise, they lost the board battle, and it did not go well. But the Heat also turned the ball over a lot.
Herro had four turnovers, while Jaquez had three. Thus, it swung the game and the momentum in Boston's favor. To prevent that, both have to make better decisions. Whether that is making the better pass, finding the open lane, or taking the shot instead, those different decisions might help change the direction of this game.
But the Heat also need their players to shoot the ball well. Furthermore, they cannot allow Tatum and Brown to get good shots. It's not always easy to do that. Even worse, they have to stop Porzingis and White. The Heat also will have to try and get their bench going. When their starters are out of the game, how their bench plays will likely determine how this game goes. The Heat need to find a way to get some secondary scoring.
The Heat will cover the spread if they can find a way to convert their shooting chances while stopping the Boston stars. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Final Celtics-Heat Game 4 Prediction & Pick
If Jimmy Butler were playing, the Heat would likely find a way to win this game. But he is out for the season, and the Celtics already suffered their one bad game. They seem to be all business right now. Subsequently, it could mean another long data for the Heat. Look for the Celtics to find a way to score and put up big buckets while playing tight defense. Consequently, the Heat will not be able to match the firepower of the Celtics.
Final Celtics-Heat Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-110)