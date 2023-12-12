Chelsea Gray will use her WNBA offseason in the Kings broadcast and hopefully garner knowledge with Mike Brown before her return to the Aces.

Chelsea Gray continues to live in the world of basketball after winning the WNBA championship. The Las Vegas Aces star is headed to help out the Sacramento Kings. She will help in their pursuit to make a deeper run in the NBA Playoffs and bring them to audiences across the world. The WNBA star will also spend a lot of time spectating the growth of Mike Brown and De'Aaron Fox's squad.

Chelsea Gray will undertake pre and post-game duties with the Kings. She is set to star with Mike Bibby, Kyle Draper, Matt Barnes, and Morgan Ragan in the NBC Sports California broadcast squad, per the team's X account.

Gray will hopefully be able to garner some learnings for her next WNBA campaign. Scouting plays from Mike Brown's insanely smart mind. Also, possibly adding new moves to her arsenal because of De'Aaron Fox will be great for the Aces once she returns for some WNBA action.

The Kings' audiences will also benefit from her expert commentary. She brings in a lot of opinions that were forged from years of veteran experience on the basketball court. The Aces star knows a thing or two about which plays work well with which types of players. Her ability to man the broadcast and analyze what is supposed to happen on the floor will surely set her apart from other commentators.

Overall, a lot of exciting things are ahead of this WNBA champion. Hopefully, she can use all of these learnings to the best of her abilities. She might even use them en route to another ring with the Aces come next season.