Chelsea Gray, WNBA champion and All-Star, joins ACC Network as a women's basketball analyst, debuting at Duke on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, a three-time WNBA champion and five-time All-Star, is taking her talents to the broadcasting booth. Gray, an accomplished player, will join the ACC Network as a women’s college basketball analyst.

This weekend marks a significant milestone for Gray as she will make her debut as an analyst at her alma mater, Duke University. Fans will hear her insights during the Blue Devils' clash against Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, Dec. 10. Gray will team up with Jenn Hildreth for her return to her collegiate stomping grounds.

“We are very excited to welcome Chelsea back to the ACC Network as a game analyst. She’s competed and won championships at the highest level so her experience and knowledge of the game will be such an asset to our already strong women’s basketball coverage,” stated Sara Gaiero, vice president of production at ESPN, in a press release.

“I’m honored to be coming back home to the ACC. This conference proves its greatness year after year and I’m thrilled to be a part of it again,” Gray added.

The 2021-22 season saw Gray beginning her journey in broadcasting, contributing to ACCN’s Nothing But Net studio coverage. She covered seven regular season games and three NCAA Tournament games.

Chelsea Gray's journey in the WNBA has been nothing short of spectacular. She was drafted 11th overall in 2014 and has become a crucial figure in the league. Her most recent achievements include leading the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, earning the WNBA Finals MVP title in 2022.

Gray was an All-American while playing at Duke. She guided the Blue Devils to two ACC Tournament Championships, three ACC regular season titles and three NCAA Elite Eight appearances during her tenure from 2010 to 2014.